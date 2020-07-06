Left 4 Dead creators Turtle Rock have given a small update on upcoming zombie co-op shooter Back 4 Blood over the weekend by posting some new concept art over on the studio's official Twitter account.

It's not a huge amount to go on, but the caption offered alongside mentions giving fans 'a little Hope' with the word Hope capitalised, so presumably pictured is some kind of settlement for the survivors - feel free to speculate for yourself by taking a look at the image for yourself below.

Back 4 Blood was first announced back in March of last year as a collaboration between developer Turtle Rock and published by Warner Bros Interactive. Though it's a 'new original IP' from the studio, they hope to reclaim some of the magic that resulted in the success of Left 4 Dead by marrying 'the best of what made the co-op zombie shooter so successful with new features and state-of-the-art technology' in the new game.

It's possible that we were supposed to get an update on the game during this year's E3 had it gone ahead until the global COVID pandemic changed plans, although that's entirely speculation on our part as the official accounts have been largely silent since the game's announcement. However, the studio did confirm it had successfully transferred to remote working back in March.

Back 4 Blood doesn't have an expected release date yet - when it was announced it was confirmed to be focusing on 'PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4' release; whether that's changed since the announcement of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X since that announcement, we'll have to wait and see.