Developer Turn 10 has announced that it'll be inviting players who are registered in the Forza Feedback Panel scheme into a closed playtest for the next Forza Motorsport game ahead of its (as yet unspecified) release.

As part of the studio's Forza Monthly broadcast (spotted by Video Games Chronicle), creative director Chris Esaki has said that the closed playtest will be the latest phase of the game's development, which has already been in weekly testing internally at the studio and for which Esaki says the team have been getting "a lot of data and feedback on how the game's progressing and how to really fine tune our details and get the racing right for everyone."

"The new news is today we will soon be able to share to our people in our Forza panel, they will actually be able to get their hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game. The only way to get your hands on this part of the new Forza Motorsport title is to be part of that panel." Esaki added "I hope you guys are excited about that. I can’t wait to share that with you all. The team has been waiting so patiently to be able to do that as well. It’s been a long road to get here, so [I] just wanted to welcome you officially to this new phase of our development."

The studio says that they will continue to plan this type of testing "in the months ahead" as more people from the community are invited to play. If you're interested you can sign up over at the following link and keep your fingers crossed and an eye on your emails for an invite. (There's no specifics on how long you'll have to wait at the moment though.)

The new Forza Motorsport was first revealed last year as a "reimagining" of the long-running series, and will release on Xbox Series X|S and PC, but doesn't have a release date at the time of writing.