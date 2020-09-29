Dungeon crawling sequel Torchlight III has been dated for an October 13 release on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.

The game, which originally started life as Torchlight Frontiers before being retooled and announced as a premium title earlier this year, had been in Early Access on PC. Players will be able to set off on a grand adventure across three acts, and new for this iteration will be a fort where you'll be able to upgrade your hero and your equipment.

You'll also be able to find and equip one of five relics that infer a suite of active and passive skills at the start of your game, and be able to mix and match with one of four classes including Dusk Mage, Forged, Railmaster and Sharpshooter to create one of up to 20 combinations to fight how you want.

In addition all versions of the game will recieve their own exclusive Glittersprite in-game pet coloured to their platform, with PC getting a Violet one, Xbox One getting theirs in Verdant green and in Azure blue for PS4.

Torchlight III releases for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 13 with a Nintendo Switch version to come at a later, to be announced, date.