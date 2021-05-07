Ubisoft has announced that it is working on multiple projects to expand its Tom Clancy's The Division universe including a new free-to-play title entitled Tom Clancy's The Division: Heartland.

While light on detail, the announcement on the Ubisoft blog reveals that development will be handled by long-time Rainbow Six studio and frequent The Division collaborators Red Storm Entertainment, and it will be a standalone game on "PlayStation, Xbox and PC" when it launches in "2021-2022".

Elsewhere in the announcement, Ubisoft also revealed they intend to release a The Division experience for mobile, as well as plans for an original novel set after the events of The Division 2 and reminded us of a previously-announced Netflix movie based in the game's universe starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Finally, the announcement closed by reminding fans that The Division 2 is set to recieve a bunch of new content later this year, including a new game mode and more which you can read about just over here.