Modder Ram has released a full remake of the original Diablo 2, featuring all of the base content and the Grim Dawn content (via VG247).

Titled Reign of Terror, Ram qualifies that this is “a full remake (not a 1:1 copy) of the classic ARPG,” and they have written a whole guide for those who are familiar or unfamiliar with the original game. “[It] includes all content and classes present in the original Diablo 2, including its expansion, Lord of Destruction.”

“In addition to this, as this is a Grim Dawn mod, it also features all Grim Dawn classes and items, and all of the core mechanics,” the modder stated. “To play Reign of Terror, you need the base game as well as the Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods expansion. There are manual downloads per patch available, but also a Reign of Terror Launcher, which does all the updating automatically.”

Quite comprehensive. It seems that Ram’s efforts melt down the core components of Diablo 2, and mixes them with the inventive elements of Grim Dawn, and then forges the game anew as Reign of Terror. This is likely the closest we’ll ever get to a real Diablo 2 remake, because the code and all of the assets for the original were deleted in an accident. Diablo 4 is in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will return to the “darker roots” of the multiplayer dungeon crawler franchise.