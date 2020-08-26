From developer Spokko, The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a new ARG mobile game which tasks players with the tracking, studying, and slaying of creatures from The Witcher series.

It’s like Pokémon Go, if the animals wanted to scoop out your entrails and decorate the trees with them. “The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented-reality RPG that challenges you to become a professional monster hunter,” read the description from the developer. “Venture out into the world around you and use your mobile device to track witcher-world monsters that roam close-by. Track these monsters and prepare for combat using time of day, weather conditions, and your witcher knowledge to gain an advantage on your quest to becoming an elite monster slayer.”

It also assures there will be “rich, story-driven quests inspired by other games from the series” to follow, and players will need to “brew powerful potions and oils, craft bombs and monster bait” in order to best the monsters. The Witcher: Monster Slayer comes to iOS and Android soon. Watch the announcement trailer below.



