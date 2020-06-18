The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is free for PC if you own it on console, and the offer expires on June 23.

Moreover, this offer matches the version of the game you’ve got on the console, and applies even if you’ve got the game on PC. Ergo, you could claim a PC copy and give it away to a friend, provided that they have a decent enough PC. Otherwise, that’s just sad.

The instructions are thus:

Download the latest version of the GOG Galaxy client Log into the client Click ‘Settings,’ then ‘Add games & friends,’ then ‘Connect platforms.’ Connect your Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Steam, Origin, and/or Epic Games account Click on your console copy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and there will be an option to claim your PC copy

Then, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will appear in your GOG account library, yours to keep forever. Brilliant. The only thing is that Nintendo Switch players aren’t included in this offer, because “there is no Nintendo Switch integration” for GOG to connect to. And, lastly, this giveaway will expire on June 23.



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now for Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

