Game director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has resigned from CD Projekt SA following an investigation into workplace bullying.

As reported by Bloomberg, Tomaszkiewicz was actually found not guilty by a commission that was investigating allegations of bullying at the studio levelled against him, itself following a months long internal investigation. However, Tomaszkiewicz still made the decision to step down from his postition in a letter to staff, saying "Nonetheless, a lot of people are feeling fear, stress or discomfort when working with me" and he also apologised to staff "for all the bad blood I have caused."

His decision was made and agreed upon with the company's board of directors, and Tomaszkiewicz added "I am going to continue working on myself. Changing behavior is a long and arduous process, but I’m not giving up, and I hope to change." He originally joined the studio back in 2004 as a junior tester, and has worked on every The Witcher game in the series as well as last year's Cyberpunk 2077.

According to Bloomberg, he was expected to play a role in the studio's next game in the Witcher series, although the last we heard on that was back in March of last year, where it was said the studio's next Witcher-related project wouldn't be a Witcher 4.