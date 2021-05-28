Bithell Games' Mike Bithell has announced that card-based spy game The Solitaire Conspiracy will be heading to Nintendo Switch in early June.

The game sees you play through a variation of Solitaire, but given a unique twist where the decks represent various spy agencies, with certain decks offering special abilities that change up how you play and make you think tactically about how to clear the board. It's all wrapped up with a narrative layer that tells the game's story with live action FMV sequences between each game.

The Switch edition will come with all the original 2020's release game modes of Campaign, Countdown and Skirmish but also the free expansions that have launched since then, including the Return of the Merry Update and the forthcoming Atlantis Project Update.

There's a demo on the Nintendo e-Shop available now (or in the next few hours in Europe) and you can check out our Josh's verdict on the game over here. The Solitaire Conspiracy is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on June 11 and you can check out a trailer below.