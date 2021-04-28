Dark Lovecraft-inspired adventure The Sinking City has been surprise-launched by Frogwares on Xbox Series X|S from today.

As with the recent PlayStation 5 release, this upgraded version includes 4K resolution and 60FPS support, upgraded lighting and textures, improved loading times and additional quests in the form of the Merciful Madness DLC included with the Deluxe Version.

Alas, if you're an owner of the original Xbox One version, you won't be getting a free upgrade via Smart Delivery due to the ongoing legal fight between Frogwares and the game's original publisher Nacon in which the former accused the latter of hacking and pirating the game, a move that Nacon called "unjustified" a day later. A short statement on that from Frogwares can be found here.

You can check out a trailer for the Xbox Series X|S release of the game below, or read our The Sinking City review from the game's original release in 2019 over here.