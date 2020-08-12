The Sims 4 will be rectifying the lacking number of non-white skin tones in the base game this fall, resulting from constructive criticism from the community.

Pearson continued to state that the team is “blown away by the incredible craftsmanship of our mod community,” but that this ingenuity “does not absolve us from continuing to grow and improve as well.” As part of this, the game will see higher-quality iterations of existing skin tones and an increase in the number of skin tones available in The Sims 4 later this year.

“We realize there isn’t one single fix for representation. We are dedicating people to ongoing commitments to continue improvement over the long term,” concluded Pearson. “Thank you for caring so much about each other and caring about your experiences in The Sims 4 and thank you for being part of our continued evolution.”

The Sims 4 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

