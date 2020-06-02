The Pokémon Company’s latest earnings report for this fiscal year shows that the company has had its second most lucrative year in history (via Nintendo Life).
Game Freak will be giving an update about The Isle of Armor, Sword & Shield’s first DLC, today. Last month, the developer gave away Mystery Gifts to “prepare players” for the next adventure, and it offered a number of Galarian Pokémon plus Poké Balls and evolution items. Presumably, Game Freak wants players stocked up so that they can catch all of the new monsters in the new environment, which will include legacy Pokémon from the previous games.
Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch.