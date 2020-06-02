The Pokémon Company’s latest earnings report for this fiscal year shows that the company has had its second most lucrative year in history (via Nintendo Life).

The Pokémon Company released its financial report for Fiscal Year 2019/20 (ending Feb 2020)



Net Profit was 15.367 billion yen ($143m), up 14.8% YoY



Pokémon Go continues to be a main contributor + this year had the launch of Pokémon Sword / Shield



Second best year in history pic.twitter.com/FYk5bz3t9J — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 1, 2020 Of course, Pokémon Sword & Shield contributed to the dizzying profit—$143 million which is an increase of 14.8 per cent compared to the last year—along with the DLCs to come. Pokémon Go continues to be a golden goose for the company, and looking at the report, it’s clear that the mobile game did bits when it launched in 2016.

Game Freak will be giving an update about The Isle of Armor, Sword & Shield’s first DLC, today. Last month, the developer gave away Mystery Gifts to “prepare players” for the next adventure, and it offered a number of Galarian Pokémon plus Poké Balls and evolution items. Presumably, Game Freak wants players stocked up so that they can catch all of the new monsters in the new environment, which will include legacy Pokémon from the previous games.

Pokémon Sword & Shield is out now for the Nintendo Switch.