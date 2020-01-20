The Order 1886 could be getting a sequel on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, according to leaked information on NeoGaf (via games radar).

Set in an alternate London besieged by werewolves and vampires, The Order 1886 followed King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, the force that tirelessly battled the beasts and protected humanity throughout history. The concept was awesome but the execution left something to be desired. Criticised for repetitive and generic gameplay and a very short story, The Order 1886 got a mixed reception, though developer Ready at Dawn defended its creative decisions. We knew that the studio was staffing up for its next game, which would be a “AAA third-person action console title, based on a brand new original IP.” It’s been quiet since then, but NeoGaf user OsirisBlack seems to suggest that there is in fact a The Order 1886 sequel in the works and that it’s on its way to the next generation.

They describe a seriously scary scenario that is actual gameplay of the mystery game, and that the quality is so good, it’s difficult to tell when the pre-rendered cutscene begins and the game engine ends. In this gameplay, a man walks into a room toting a “shoulder mounted communication device.” He is being hunted by a creature with two sets of yellow eyes and four arms, and it doesn’t like the light flashed from the gun fire. “It is the best looking anything that I have ever seen and the character models lighting and physics are on another level,” said the leaker. “The main character is impossible to confuse with anyone else and this game has not been revealed but I have hinted at it several times.”

This sounds so similar to The Order 1886. The characters were in communication with Nikola Tesla with early walkie-talkies on their shoulders, and this beast seems to share qualities with the Half Breeds of this alternate London. Apparently, what the man in this gameplay is wearing is a “dead giveaway” too, and these impressive, cinematic visuals are something that received lots of praise in The Order 1886.

OsirisBlack has been on the money before, but we aren’t able to say that this is for real. They could be telling tales—though this is a cool one—and it’s strange that a The Order 1886 sequel would be happening when the first one empirically didn’t do well. And, Ready at Dawn specifically said that it’s working on a “brand new original IP.” Resultantly, we should take this leak with a hefty helping of salt, but it would be interesting to see another punt into the world of The Order.

