The Order 1886 and Lone Echo developers Ready at Dawn have been snapped up by Facebook and their Oculus Studios VR gaming division, it has been announced (spotted by our friends at PlayStation Trophies).

In the announcement post on the Oculus blog, Facebook's Mike Verdu said the team would 'Continue to build amazing game experiences as an independent studio operating out of their current offices in Irvine, CA, and Portland, OR, with the full support of Facebook and the Oculus Studios team behind them' as they currently work on Lone Echo 2.

Speaking on Twitter, Ready at Dawn CEO Ru Weerasuriya said that 'we’re excited to join the Facebook family as we open a new chapter in our story and continue to pursue our passions.'

The studio also previously worked on God of War spin-offs God of War: Chains of Olympus and God of War: Ghost of Sparta for the PlayStation Portable. Rumours were abound earlier this year that a sequel to The Order 1866 was in the works, though there's been very little since - you can check out what our Josh wanted from a sequel to the supernatural adventure over here.