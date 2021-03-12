Square Enix has announced that it will be offering up the world premiere of the latest game in adventure series Life is Strange as part of a Square Enix Presents spring showcase next week.

Naturally, the company isn't giving too much away about the new installment until the reveal, but did confirm it will feature "an all-new protagonist weilding an exciting new power". Still up in the air is whether this installment will be developed by long-time series studio Dontnod Entertainment, Deck Nine or even a completely new studio—or indeed even if it will be a full Life is Strange 3 or a spin-off like prequel story Life is Strange: Beyond the Storm.

It won't be the only game on display during the showcase mind, as Square Enix also promise updates on Outriders, Balan Wonderworld, Marvel's Avengers, Just Cause Mobile, new mobile game announcements from Square Enix Montréal and "a look at a few of the whimsical games from Square Enix sister company Taito" as well as updates on the ongoing celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Tomb Raider series.

So plenty to look forward to then—the Square Enix Presents Digital Showcase event will take place on March 18 at 6pm UK time (10am PDT) on the publisher's Twitch and YouTube channels.