The next Bioshock game seems to be heading in an open world direction, featuring "character driven stories" with primary and side missions, if information found in recent job postings from studio Cloud Chamber is anything to go by.

The details came to light overnight as the studio announced it was hiring for some new positions over in its Montreal location for a few roles on the game, including a Senior Writer. The job listing reads: "Cloud Chamber is looking for a Senior Writer to join our talented Narrative team to bring the world of BioShock to life once again. Under the supervision of the Lead Writer, and collaborating closely with the Narrative and Design teams, our Senior Writer will craft memorable narrative arcs, write dialogue, and breathe life into our characters."

The listing continues "Experience in writing for games, with a particular aptitude for managing the nuances of interactive storytelling, would be ideal for this role. We’re hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting."

Several of the other job listings tease what may indeed be other clues about the forthcoming title, including a "meaningful AI urban crowd system" in the description for a Videogame AI Programmer, while the Senior World Designer role is hunting for someone who'll help the studio create "a 'living' world that offers players variety at every step of the game."

Of course, these listings also almost certainly indicate it'll still be a while before we see the next Bioshock come to frutition; the studio Choice Chamber was first formed back in late 2019 when publisher 2K Games first revealed they were working on a new Bioshock game, although it later emerged a Bioshock project that was five years in the making from Certain Affinity had been scrapped just before the formation of the new studio.