Bloober Team is bringing its latest psychological horror title, The Medium, to Xbox Series X in late 2020.

Marianne is a medium who walks in two worlds: the world of the living, and the world of those who have passed away. Her visions which blur the distinction of real and surreal tell her to visit an abandoned hotel in Krakow, Poland. This place is haunted by its awful history, and players must tread carefully to discover the truth of the tragedy.

The Medium is the studio’s “largest and most ambitious project to date,” and it has enlisted Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka to create a uniquely chilling soundtrack for the game. Finally, Bloober Team assures that more information about The Medium is on its way in the near future.

The Medium comes to PC and Xbox Series X in holiday 2020. Watch the trailer below.