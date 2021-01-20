Bloober Team has released another new video for upcoming horror title The Medium ahead of the game's launch next week, this time focusing on titular medium Marianne and her psychic abilities you'll be using to navigate both the spiritual and physical worlds in-game.

As well as the game's oft-touted Dual Reality system, Marianne has "heightend senses" that allow her to indentify items in the game world to give her hints on where to look as she continues her investigation, for example drawing her behind a bookshelf to find a clue. She'll also be able to sense energy and emotions from objects in the game that allow her to replay others memories in what the game calls 'echoes'. You'll have to do a bit of work to reconstruct these memories, which will play out scenes important to your investigation.

And of course, in the spirit world, Marianne can also communicate with lost souls, some of whom will be important characters in the game, and others that you'll be tasked with fufulling their requests to send their spirits to the afterlife proper, and allow them to move on from the spirit world.

You can check out the video for yourself below, while The Medium launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC next week, on Thursday, January 28 where it'll also be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.