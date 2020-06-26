There are “no plans” to develop DLC for The Last of Us Part 2, according to the game’s creative director (via Push Square).

The Last of Us got Left Behind, which explored Ellie’s escapades before she met Tess and Joel, and explains how she discovered that she’s immune to the Cordyceps fungus. It also introduced Riley, one of Ellie’s friends who joins the Fireflies, but after she kisses her, chooses to renounce the rebel group and stay with Ellie. The story also was integrated into a DLC which offered Left Behind, Reclaimed Territories Map Pack, Professional Survival Skills Bundle, Situational Survival Skills Bundle, and the Survivalist Weapon Bundle, all in one bundle. Economic.

However, its sequel will likely not receive any extras in terms of story or items. Neil Druckmann, as a guest on Kinda Funny’s spoilercast, stated the facts as plain as the nose on your face: “There are no plans for DLC.” Yet, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the world of The Last of Us is over.

Druckmann is entertaining possible avenues for a Part 3, though that’s not set in stone at the moment. “As you start wrapping things up, creatively there are fewer and fewer responsibilities and my mind can’t help but think about the next thing. So, yeah, the next thing could be a Part 3, the next thing could be some new IP,” he said in an interview with GQ. Even if Naughty Dog opts to develop new IP instead of a Part 3, there is that multiplayer project that was revealed in 2018.

“As development began on the evolution of our Factions mode from The Last of Us Part I, the vision of the team grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign,” explained Naughty Dog in 2019. “Wanting to support both visions, we made the difficult choice that The Last of Us Part II would not include an online mode. However, you will eventually experience the fruits of our team’s online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part II. When and where it will be realized is still to be determined.”

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

