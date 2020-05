Sony’ next State of Play is scheduled for tomorrow, and will focus on The Last of Us Part 2 (via Fextralife).

Also, Sony has stated that there will be “no PS5 news or updates in this episode,” so we should hang fire for now. There is a rumour that there may be a PlayStation 5 event to come in the first week of June, but it still might not show the actual console. Curiouser and curiouser.

The Last of Us Part 2 will come to PlayStation 4 on July 19.