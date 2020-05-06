Naughty Dog dropped a new The Last of Us Part 2 story trailer, and it features never-before-seen gameplay of the anticipated apocalyptic action game.

Though the game has been up against it with the delay, and the server hack that spread spoilers all over the internet, it is still one of the hottest games of the year. In this trailer, Joel looks so like Hugh Jackman, it starts to lean into uncanny valley. It also shows off a myriad of awful ways Ellie may meet her end, before it cuts to black. Her quest for vengeance gets a mention here, too, with characters attempting to talk her out of it. Finally, the fancy new engine Naughty Dog is using for The Last of Us Part 2 delves into the nitty-gritty, with forehead frowns and splatters of squishy bits galore.

The Last of Us Part 2 comes out for the PlayStation 4 on June 19.