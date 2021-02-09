SNK Corporation has announced the release of the latest version of classic beat-em-up The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match for the PlayStation 4 today.

This edition is based off the 2009 sequel to the 2002 original, and features over 66 playable fighters as well as a graphical overhaul and redesigned abilities. This updated version also features a full bevvy of online features to take advantage of 2021 networks, including updated rollback netcode, the ability to rewatch your 10 last online matches and new Rank Match and Player Match modes.

In game, all Desperation Moves can now be cancelled via the MAX Mode system, and MAX 2 Ultimate moves are now easier to pull off. Cutscenes, demo screens and more have been overhauled, and the soundtrack has also been remastered. On top of that, an exclusive character called 'Nameless' joins the fray to make it the largest roster of playable characters in King of Fighters history.

You can check out the launch trailer for yourself below, and The King of Fighters 2002: Unlimited Match launches on PlayStation 4 digitally today with a physical edition set to appear in stores from Spring. The next game in the series is The King of Fighters XV which is expected to launch later this year.