New development studio Starward Industries, a Polish game development studio headed up by former CD Projekt Red staff members, has unveiled their first title in the form of sci-fi FPS The Invincible.

Based on the novel of the same name by science fiction author Stainslaw Lem, whose work has been cited as influences by Will Wright and Hideo Kojima, the single-player game puts you on the planet of Regis III which could be charitiably described as "hostile". You'll be searching for your missing crew members while trying to survive the dangers of this alien environment.

Promised is a "retro-future astropunk" setting and a non-linear story "shaped by your relationships, choices and persuasive skills". As for the studio's pedigree, it's headed up by Marek Markuszewski, who's worked on The Witcher 3, Dying Light, Dead Island and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

There's not much footage on the new game yet, but developer Starward Industries has put out a short preview of the music you can expect to hear in the game, which you can listen to yourself below. The Invincible is set for release on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in 2021.