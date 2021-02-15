A listing for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has been spotted on a Taiwanese ratings board, seemingly outing the existence of the collection for PlayStation 4, Switch and PC.

As spotted by Gematsu over the weekend, if accurate the collection would contain The Great Ace Attorney and The Great Ace Attorney 2 which both originally released in Japan (as Dai Gyakuten Saiban 1 & 2) for the Nintendo 3DS in 2015 and 2017 respectively. According to Gematsu, the existence of the collection had previously been mentioned in the Capcom ransomware data breach back in November which lends credence to the accuracy of the listing.

The Great Ace Attorney series is part of the previously-Phoenix Wright-led Ace Attorney series, only with these games set in the 1800s as one of Phoenix's ancestors, who also gets to rub shoulders with famed investigator Sherlock Holmes, tasking you to work with the great detective to solve a series of new cases across both an era-appropriate Japan and Victorian London. This spin-off also introduced a new 'Joint Reasoning' mechanic, which sees Sherlock making a quick deduction about a witness that you must find the flaws in to help Holmes with his theories.

We're yet to hear an official confirmation from Capcom or whether the collection will make its way over here, so take this information with a pinch of salt, but hopefully we'll hear word soon. For now, you can watch the original Japanese launch trailer for the first game in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles below.