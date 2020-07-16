The Games and Online Harassment Hotline, set up by a number of prominent people in the industry, aims to combat systemic sexist harassment and abuse in games through text-based emotional support.

Media critic and public speaker Anita Sarkeesian reached out to Christopher Vu Gandin Le to found the new nonprofit. Le has almost 20 years of experience with crisis hotlines, and building upon the work of developer Zoe Quinn with a group of adjacent experts in mental health and social services, the Games and Online Harassment Hotline is just the beginning of a “network of new initiatives.”

The Hotline recognises that the video game industry is subject to systemic and societal affects like racism, ableism, and sexism, and that positive change won’t be accomplished overnight. “One factor that has enabled abusers to get away with such behavior is that for far too long, the targets of their abuse have often felt isolated, as if they had nowhere to turn,” explained the organisation. “We started the Games and Online Harassment Hotline to ensure that anyone who experiences such abuse can reach out to us to get whatever support they might need, whether it’s just someone to talk to about what they’re going through or referrals to other resources to help them protect themselves or take legal action.”

It will launch in August as a free, text message-based, confidential emotional outlet for everyone. “Whether you’re a player, a developer, a streamer, a competitor—any part of this community—we’re here for you,” concluded the charity.

