Bethesda has taken the lid off the concluding part of its year-long Dark Heart of Skyrim event currently ongoing in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Entitled Markarth after the famous Skyrim-based city, the forthcoming DLC will add The Reach to the game's interpretation of Skyrim, complete with a new zone, a new solo arena and its own storyline that wraps up the year-long adventure that started earlier this year with Harrowstorm and continued on with the recent Greymoor chapter.

And for those itching to get started, a new Markarth Prologue questline is available now from the in-game Crown Store, which will start off a series of story-connected quests leading into the DLC ahead of the full launch from November 2 on PC, Mac and Stadia versions of the The Elder Scrolls Online and from November 10 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Check out a video preview for the conclusion to the Dark Heart of Skyrim questline below. The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC.

 

