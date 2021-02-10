Skybound Entertainment, the company co-founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, has announced that it has entered into a partnership with Glen Schofield's Striking Distance Studios to help bring The Callisto Protocol to PCs and consoles next year.

The survival horror title was first revealed during last year's The Game Awards ceremony, and sees some of the original creators of EA's Dead Space franchise return to space-set survival horror as it tasks players with escaping the mysterious Black Iron Prison and unravelling the mysteries on Jupiter's dead moon of Callisto in the year 2320.

According to the press release, Skybound will act as a "strategic partner" for the game, promising to utilise the company's "expertise in building horror-themed transmedia brand extensions" in order to deliver "global marketing and distribution capabilities" to the game.

Kirkman himself has commented on the move, saying on working with Schofield's team and publisher KRAFTON: "The team at Striking Distance Studios are the video game industry’s best at creating blockbuster games. Through Skybound, The Walking Dead has expanded from its original comic book to multiple television series, books, video games, merchandise, and more, and we can’t wait to explore similar possibilities for The Callisto Protocol with Skybound’s multiplatform expertise."

Former Sledgehammer co-founder Schofield meanwhile added "Striking Distance Studios has one goal with The Callisto Protocol – to make one of the most terrifying games of all time. Skybound Entertainment is unrivaled in the worlds of sci-fi and horror storytelling, and will be an incredible partner for KRAFTON and Striking Distance Studios as we bring the world of The Callisto Protocol to life in games and beyond."

The Callisto Protocol is currently in development for PC and consoles and is aiming for a 2022 release.