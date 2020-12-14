Striking Distance, developer of recently announced horror title The Callisto Protocol, has seemingly confirmed that the scary-space game does in fact take place in the universe of, of all places, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds—albeit 300 years in that game's future.

Speaking to IGN over the weekend following the initial reveal, studio head Glen Schofield said "The funny thing is, I came in with this story when I went and met with the PUBG people for the first time and started talking about [The Callisto Protocol] and building a studio. I presented this game to them, and so what we did was we made it fit within the PUBG storyline." Schofield had hinted at this when he said back in 2019 his studio was working on a new game in the PUBG universe, but it's fair to say most people were surprised to see a sci-fi horror when The Callisto Protocol was announced during The Game Awards last week.

However, the game is most certainly firmly rooted in survival horror rather than the battle royale stylings of its parent, with Schofield promising his team really wants to immerse you in the world: "We’re trying to make you really feel like you’re in this world. Even though it’s you escaping from this prison and you’ve got to survive these unthinkable horrors. The more you are immersed, the more you want to know about that story, the more you want to know about those little hints that we put around. You’re like, ‘What the heck is that about? What is this mystery?'"

Schofield isn't messing around either by the sounds when it comes to his team's aims for the game, boasting "All I can say is... that my goal and the goal of the team is to make the scariest game on next-gen platforms. So if that’s what you want to play, that’s what we’re bringing." We'll find out whether or not he succeeds when The Callisto Protocol launches on PC and consoles in 2022.