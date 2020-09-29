Developer Edmund McMillen has given a new update on the newest forthcoming expansion The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, claiming the new content will be even bigger in scope than Rebirth was to the original flash game.

In an update to the game's Steam Community page, McMillen said that development on the game is "about 90% done" and that it is "actually bigger than rebirth was to the OG flash game... its basically a sequel at this point." Praising the development team's work on the expansion, Edmund promised that going forward the developer will be giving updates on the randomly-generated shooter from the end of October.

There's no release date yet for The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, but in a subsequent follow-up tweet, McMillen said that the team thinks the "end of year is still doable" so hopefully we should be seeing the title on PC and Steam before the end of 2020. Console versions appear to be planned, but at the time of writing McMillen says that "Tyrone or someone else" will give updates on that front.

The most recent collection, The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.