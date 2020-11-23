The man behind the creation of musically-inclined games Rez, Tetris Effect, Lumines and Space Channel 5 has teased that he's begun work on his next project, saying that it'll be a "totally new adventure with synesthesia."

Tetsuya Mizuguchi has worked with the concept of synesthesia —a concept where stimulation of sound is blended with a stimuli in a visuals and vice versa— in nearly all of his games to date, and started the company Enhance, Inc in 2014. He made the comments in a tweet that celebrated arguably his most famous title Rez reaching its 19th anniversary.

Obviously it's too early to say what the project will entail, but we're certainly excited to see how Mr Mizuguchi intends to follow up the marvellous Tetris Effect, which recently released its Tetris Effect: Connected expansion on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Xbox Store a couple of weeks ago, and will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Epic Game Store and Oculus Quest versions of the game by Summer of next year.