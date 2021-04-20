The official Test Drive Twitter account has announced that we'll be getting our first proper look at the forthcoming latest entry in the open world racing series—Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown— tomorrow in a new trailer.

With the long-running series now in the hands of publisher Nacon, development duties are being handled by KT Racing, who are also responsible for the World Championship Rally or WRC series. Promised is "a driving and lifestyle experience unlike any other" and aims to bring back the freedom of the previous Test Drive Unlimited open world racing games from Eden Games and Atari back in the mid-to-late 00s.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown was first revealed back in July of last year, and is currently only confirmed for PC. Hopefully we'll find out tomorrow if other formats are in the pipeline as well as more details on the game when the "Head-to-Head" trailer goes live below at around 2pm UK time.