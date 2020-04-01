Re-Logic announced that Terraria has sold 30 million copies across all platforms since its launch in 2011.

The developer stated that 14 million copies have been sold on PC, 7.6 million copies have been sold on consoles, and 8.7 million copies have been sold on mobile devices. “To say that this floors all of us in regards to the sheer level of support and love you have shown us over the years is a massive understatement. We can only hope to return the favor by continuing to provide amazing gaming experiences for years to come (whether it be on Terraria or future games that we create),” said Re-Logic in the post.

To express their gratitude and celebrate the achievement, Terraria and the Terraria soundtrack will be half-price until April 3. The developer is presently working on Journey’s End, which it hopes will be the “crowning update” for the game. The update will conclude Re-Logic’s core support for Terraria, and it will allow it to explore experiments for its second game. “We do not yet know what this will be - and it may not even be a Terraria title - so expect a time of silence from us on that front until we are ready to share more what we decide to pursue,” said the studio earlier this year.

Terraria is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android devices.

