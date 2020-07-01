LightSpeed Studio is a new studio from Tencent Holdings, and it will produce next-gen AAA games (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Led by Rockstar Games veteran Steve Martin, who has credits on Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio has committed to a “crunch-free and inclusive culture.” The team thus far has experience on titles from companies like Rockstar Games, Respawn Entertainment, 2K Games, and Insomniac Games, and the studio’s first venture will be an open world game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

“We’re ushering a new era of game culture by combining world-class development with a stress-free work environment,” said Martin in a statement. “From day one, our teams will be focused on building the highest caliber games while promoting integrity, proactivity, collaboration, and creativity.”

Last month, Tencent Holdings announced that it will collaborate on the development of System Shock 3 with OtherSide Entertainment. “As a smaller indie studio, it had been challenging for us to carry the project on our own. We believe Tencent’s deep capabilities and expertise as a leading game company will bring the franchise to new heights,” said the Boston-based studio.