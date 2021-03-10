Dontnod Entertainment has announced that it has made the first chapter of episodic adventure Tell Me Why free across Windows 10 platforms and Xbox consoles.

Originally released across three episodes last summer, the game tells the story of twins Alyson and Robin who are reunited ten years following their mother's death after experiencing psychic visions and wind up using their supernatural bond to uncover the truth of what happened that fateful day. The game also explores the culture of indigenous people of Alaska known as the Tlingit as well as social issues such as transphobia, with the development team working closely with GLAAD to ensure an accurate portrayal of Trans issues.

You can check out a trailer for Chapter One of Tell Me Why below, and said first chapter is now free to play on Xbox Series X|S (via backwards comparability), Xbox One and PC. The entire series is also available on Xbox Game Pass.