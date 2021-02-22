Bandai Namco has teased the next DLC fighter coming to the Iron Fist Tournament of Tekken 7 with a new trailer, heavily implying that she's the Prime Minster of Poland.

Not the real life one (who let's be honest probably wouldn't put up much of a fight against Tekken's cast of demons, robots and bears to name but a few) but the one in Tekken's own universe and is so far nameless, but does have a curious scar on her cheek. As for the name she goes by and more details, they're being kept under wraps for now, but she's expected to launch in "Early Spring" so we shouldn't be waiting too long to find out.

The new character will be the second in the beat-em-up's fourth season of content, that's so far seen the addition of Kunimitsu and her stage, and this new character will be bringing along her own stage to the game as well. Check out the trailer for yourself below.

Tekken 7 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.