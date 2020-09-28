The next downloadable character for Tekken 7 has been revealed by Namco Bandai, and it sees the long-time coming return of original Tekken character Kunimitsu — or, at least, her daughter.

Revealed over the weekend, Kunimitsu will be the first fighter in the Tekken 7 Season Four pass this "Fall 2020" and will be bringing along a new stage in the form of the Vermillion Gates. She'll be joined by an as yet unidentified second character early Spring 2021, and the pass will also see a free update for everyone that offers new moves, updated UI and "Tekken Prowess".

In related Tekken news, series producer Katsuhiro Harada has tweeted that Tekken 7 has sold over 6 million copies to date, taking the series total sales figures to a whopping 50 million units sold.

Check out Kunimitsu's reveal trailer below. She'll be landing soon in "Fall 2020" while Tekken 7 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.