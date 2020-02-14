Tekken director and producer Katsuhiro Harada announced that Tekken 7 has sold five million copies since its launch in 2015 (via Destructoid).

The game was originally released for arcades, and then came to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2017. This was actually the Tekken 7: Fated Retribution version that had more stages, costumes, items and characters than the first version, and its home release was a runaway success. In its launch week, it topped the Australian, Japanese, New Zealand, and UK charts. In the case of the latter, this was the first time a Tekken game had achieved this since Tekken 3 on the PlayStation 1. It was nominated for the award for best fighting game at the 2016 Game Critics Awards, 2017 The Game Awards, and 2018 DICE Awards, and its sales eclipsed Bandai Namco’s expectations, and then some.

Tekken 7 is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

