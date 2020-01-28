Dying Light celebrates its fifth anniversary today, and developer Techland is giving away Dying Light: Bad Blood to everyone who owns the original game (via VG247).

Splendid. Bad Blood is a PvPvE spinoff that pits twelve players against each other in a gritty battle for survival. Scrambling across rooftops and leaping over swarms of infected, players must grab resources and go to evade their competitors and avoid becoming a snack. “Kill the infected and destroy their hives to collect blood samples and level up. Prey on other players, steal their samples, and become the only survivor,” Techland said. How glorious. Bad Blood has been supported with new events and updates since its inception in 2018, and boasts “greater tactical depth and tons of new weapons.”

Now, the developer is giving away the battle royale to anyone and everyone who owns Dying Light on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4. If players go to the Dying Light Docket website, they’ll be able to claim a copy of Bad Blood for PC after creating an account and linking it to their Steam, Xbox, or PSN account. What’s more, this offer lacks an expiry date, so it seems that those who pick up Dying Light in the future are also eligible for the giveaway. And, the refer-a-friend promotion on the site will unlock a top-notch weapon bundle for you and a pal, available in-game at the Quartermaster.

Recently, we got the news that Dying Light 2 has been delayed indefinitely from its expected spring 2020 release window. “Unfortunately we need more development time to fulfill our vision,” said the developer. “We apologise for this unwelcome news. Our priority is to deliver an experience that lives up to our own high standards and to the expectations of you, our fans.”

Dying Light is out on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

