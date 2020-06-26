Tales of Arise has been delayed and will no longer launch in 2020, as announced by Bandai Namco (via Destructoid).

“The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales Of game,” explained the developer in a blog post, and added that the team’s dedication and determination has never waned in its development. Progress on the project was “steadily” achieved in spite of the challenges that the year has brought.



“While COVID-19 has affected some aspects of development, we’ve done our best to adapt to the situation and have implemented remote development capabilities for our team,” it continued. “However, we will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise.” Bandai Namco will publish the new launch window for Tales of Arise once it knows its approach to finishing the anticipated game.

Though this is a lengthy one, a delay is always a good thing, as it lets the team pour all of its efforts into the game without the stressor of time. It also minimises the likelihood of crunch, and the work done will be of higher quality from happier employees. It sounds like Bandai Namco has lofty goals for Tales of Arise, and we’ll keep you in the loop once we hear more.

Tales of Arise is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

