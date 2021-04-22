Bandai Namco has confirmed that JRPG Tales of Arise will also head to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 along with its previously announced platforms, and will be landing this September.

An interview with producer Yusuke Tomizawa with Famitsu (helpfully translated by Gematsu) gave us more details, including the fact that the Xbox Series and PS5 versions will offer Performance and Graphics priority modes for 60FPS and 4K resolution respectively, and that there'll be a free upgrade for those that get the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

A few new characters were also revealed, including Rinwell and her mascot Fururu and Rowe from the planet Dahna, with more party members to be announced. There's also a new enemy character known as Biezo who's described as "extremely violent" and "does not consider the people of Dahna to be humans."

Combat will feature 'Boost Attacks' and 'Boost Strikes' with the latter able to be used as a finisher, and Evasion will play a key role in keeping your party alive. Mystic Ates, Artes and Skills will all return from previous games in the Tales of... series, meanwhile, but how you activate Mystic Artes will differ.

Finally, a demo for the game sounds like it's being considered, as Tomizawa wants to provide an opportunity for fans to get to try the game before release although specifics are still being ironed out due to the ongoing global pandemic forcing the studio to keep their plans flexible.

You can check out a trailer for the release date for the game below, care of IGN. Tales of Arise lands on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC on September 10.