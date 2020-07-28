Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is a new Star Wars VR game from the developer of Vader Immortal.

Jose Perez III, supervisor of creative development and experience design at ILMxLAB, felt “fully immersed” in the atmosphere that Galaxy’s Edge creates in Disney Parks. “When you step in and you look around, I am here,” he explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I'm not seeing a bunch of Disneyland stuff. I'm in a world in Star Wars.” It was this feeling that sparked a fire at ILMxLAB, and the team began work on its second Star Wars game for Oculus Quest.

Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is set after the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The story “starts out in absolutely classic Star Wars style,” said senior producer Alyson Finley. The player steps into the shoes of a droid repair technician on board a cargo ship. Things go wrong, the ship crash-lands on the planet Batuu, and the player is pursued by the Guavian Death Gang. This unsavoury lot showed up in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with their red mech armor and bad attitudes. In this game, Tara Rashin is one of the leaders of the gang, and she’s played by Debra Wilson. Wilson played a very different role in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, as Cal’s conflicted mentor, Cere Junda.

With regard to the development of the game, Finley expressed how the ideas flow from person to person. “You need an antagonist to run into who would be cool. 'Oh, the Guavian Death Gang would be cool!' And then we bounce it around,” she said. “We have weekly meetings, if not more often, sometimes with the story group. How can these stories collide? What could bring Tara to Batuu? What could she want? Why would she go to a place like Batuu to get it? And then you work through that.”

“We want to tell all the stories that you don't get in Galaxy's Edge,” continued Perez. “We don't want to just replicate something that you can get in real life. We want to build on it and make something that's new and unique.” In this vein, ILMxLAB’s connection to Industrial Light & Magic let the team lift assets from the movies and park attractions and reproduce them in Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge. “You can’t get more authentic,” said Perez.

Tales From the Galaxy’s Edge is in development for Oculus Quest.



