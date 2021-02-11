Gearbox has announced that episodic spin-off adventure Tales from the Borderlands will be available once more on digital storefronts, just under two years after it was delisted following the demise of original developer Telltale Games.

Confirming the news on the official Borderlands blog, the release will contain all five episodes in one package—although you'll no longer be able to buy the episodes seperately—and will also be playable via backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The only thing missing from this re-release will be the end screens on each episode telling you everyone else's choices.

If you need a catchup, Tales from the Borderlands is set between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 and follows ambitious Hyperion employee Rhys and con artist Fiona as they're forced to team up after a deal for one of the series' much-wanted Vault keys goes awry. Naturally, shenanigans ensue and there's plenty of nods to the events of this game in Borderlands 3, so if you want to fill in some narrative holes it's well worth picking up. (It also helps that it is genuinely one of Telltale's best and funniest adventures.)

Get a reminder of the original trailer for the game below. Tales from the Borderlands will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store from February 17.