Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that the $70 price tag for NBA 2K21 will not be the new price for all games going forward.

In an interview with Games Industry, Zelnick said, “Obviously, we don’t speak for the industry and the industry naturally does not coordinate on these matters, to say the very least.”

Zelnick then went on to say that he does believe the price increase, for NBA 2k21 specifically, is justified: “And from our point of view, it’s an extremely modest price change given that prices haven’t changed for a very long time.”

While not moving ahead with a base-level $70 price tag all round, Zelnick did say, during an earnings call with investors, “I would just observe there hasn’t been a frontline price increase for a very long time although costs have increased significantly.”

Take-Two is a massive publishing force, owning several publishers and some of the biggest franchises on the planet—including Grand Theft Auto—meaning that its position on this issue is a very weighty one indeed.

Ubisoft recently stated that its next-generation releases, at the very least for its upcoming Christmas releases, will remain at the current-generation price. Though that could well change soon enough; in an earnings call, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said “For the Christmas games, we plan to come with the same price as the previous generation of consoles,” adding, “That’s what we’re focused on at the moment.”