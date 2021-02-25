Developer Nightdive Studios has released a new demo that it says will be the final one for its upcoming remake of classic FPS System Shock as well as revealing the finish line is in sight, with the game set to release later this summer.

An update to the game's Steam page reads: "Our development road was bumpy (to say the least) - but ultimately what you’re playing is the vision and experience we set out to create and the adversity and challenges we’ve faced along the way has only improved the final game. The team has evolved and grown considerably and we hope that the end product will meet your expectations. With all that said we are planning on a late Summer 2021 release date."

Nightdive Artist Evelyn Mansell also spoke to PC Gamer on how this remake will also rebalance enemies and weapons from the original, saying "We're trying to make the combat a bit more meaningful, rather than just trying to blast the enemies as quickly as you can. There is not a huge amount of variation in how you play when it's built that way. Something that we really value is making sure that the player has a choice in how they tackle the game, so we're trying to make sure however they choose to play it, there are ways they can work in their own playstyle and have fun playing the game however they like."

Updates from previous demos include a new Cyberspace Level, Crew Audio Logs, more audio from evil AI SHODAN, Dismemeberment, Proximity Mines, a Save Feature, Difficulty Modes and more. Those who pre-order the game via Steam, GOG or the Epic Games Store will also get a copy of the studio's upcoming remaster of sequel System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition.

Check out a trailer below, the System Shock remake is aiming for a "late Summer" release on PC. Console versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have previously been announced, but there's currently no word on when those versions will follow.