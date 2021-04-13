Developer Unknown Worlds and publisher Bandai Namco have released a cinematic trailer for underwater survival sequel Subnautica: Below Zero ahead of the game's full release in a month's time following two years of early access on PC.

Set two years after the original Subnautica, as the title suggests this time you're exploring the more arctic regions of Planet 4546B in search of your sister, who's disappeared. As with the original game, you'll have to explore the new underwater regions while also attempting to survive the even-more brutal conditions, scavenge resources, discover alien artifacts and deal with the alien wildlife in the sub-zero temperatures.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Subnautica: Below Zero launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC on May 14, 2021.