Nintendo has announced that it'll be revealing the next brawler to be added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's roster tomorrow.

As per the tweet from the Nintendo Vs. Twitter account, the unveiling will take place tomorrow at 3pm UK time in a broadcast set to last around three minutes, which will be followed up by a short message from the game's director, Masahiro Sakurai.

The new addition will join Arms' Min Min who was the first brawler added as part of the game's Fighters Pass Vol. 2 back in June. Following whoever gets revealed tomorrow, there'll be four more fighters still to come to the game as part of the pass over the next few months.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.