The next fighter in the Fighters Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will come with six new costumes for the Mii Fighters.

Seeing as Min Min will arrive in the game on June 29 as part of the second Fighters Pass, it’s only rational to expect a costume for one of the other ARMS characters. Mii Brawlers get the Ninjara costume, with the competitor’s determined grimace, cool colour coordination, and chainlink arms. Fans of Tekken will be happy to hear that a Heihachi costume is on its way for Mii Brawlers, too.

In addition, there will be Callie and Marie (the starlets of Splatoon) costumes for Mii Brawlers and Mii Gunners, respectively. Last but not least, is a Vault Boy costume for Mii Gunners. This totally surprised me, but perhaps, the game was rigged from the start.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is out now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the reveal for Min Min and the contents of the next Fighters Pass below.



