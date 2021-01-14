Universal Studios Japan has announced that they have sadly had to delay the planned opening of their Super Nintendo World theme park due to the city of Osaka declaring a state of emergency in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The attraction had originally been scheduled to open on February 4, but an announcement on the park's official website (translated from its native Japanese via Google) reads: "After carefully considering the current situation from various aspects when declaring a state of emergency to Osaka Prefecture on January 13, we will postpone the opening of the new area 'Super Nintendo World' scheduled for February 4 after the cancellation of the state of emergency declaration."

Super Nintendo World was looking all but ready to open in recent weeks, even releasing a video tour undertaken by Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto just a few weeks ago, however a rise of COVID cases in Japan has seen the country's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga instigate state of emergency measures in several major cities including Tokyo and Osaka that are not set to be lifted until February 7.

At the time of writing, a new date for the opening of the Super Nintendo World attraction has not been set, but Universal Studios Japan say they will announce a rescheduled opening day once the state of emergency has been lifted.