Nintendo has released a new video showcasing some co-op gameplay from the all-new Bowser's Fury segment of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury ahead of the upgraded game's launch later this week.

The gameplay footage comes by the way of official Nintendo YouTube show Nintendo Minute, and shows hosts Kit and Krysta playing as Mario and Bowser Jr. The Bowser's Fury expansion is all-new for this Nintendo Switch release, set on a collection of open-world islands known as Lake Lapcat, and tasks you with collecting the mysterious Cat Shines and defeating the corrupted Fury Bowser.

On top of that, the game will also feature the entirety of Super Mario 3D World as originally released on the Wii U from back in 2013, but with a bunch of modern enhancements, including online play for the first time, gyro controls as well as control tweaks to make platforming "that little bit snappier."

You can check out the footage for yourself below, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury launches on February 12 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.