Publisher DotEmu and developer Lizardcube have unveiled the third and final fighter who'll be coming to Streets of Rage 4 in the upcoming Mr X Nightmare DLC as Shiva.

Mr X's former right hand man, Shiva was originally a boss in the main game, but will be playable in both story mode and the upcoming Survival mode once the expansion launches. He'll be joining other DLC characters Max Thunder and Estel Aguirre who have been previously announced.

There's still no release date just yet for the Mr X Nightmare DLC for Streets of Rage 4, but it'll also see new tracks from Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes. A free update is also expected, adding a New Mania + difficulty and a new in-depth training system. Check out the trailer announcing Shiva below.